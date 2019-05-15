SANTA ROSA COUNTY — A 61-year-old Pace man died Wednesday morning after suffering an unknown medical condition while driving.

The man, who has not yet been identified pending next of kin notification, was driving along Berryhill Road just east of Blackberry Trail at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, after experiencing the medical issue, pulled off onto the north shoulder of the road, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The man lost consciousness and his Honda Civic rolled to a stop facing west on the north shoulder of Berryhill Road.

He was transported to the Santa Rosa Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the emergency medical personnel.