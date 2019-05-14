MILTON — The University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) graduated 15 students during a commencement ceremony on May 9 at the Santa Rosa County auditorium.

The institute is a federal-state-county partnership dedicated to developing knowledge in agriculture; human and natural resources; the life sciences; and enhancing and sustaining the quality of human life by making that information accessible.

They studied at the UF/IFAS’ West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC), which offers academic programs in Milton and maintains a research facility in Jay.

Two bachelor degrees are available at the Milton campus. One is in plant science, the other in natural resource conservation, said Dr. Wes Wood, director of the center.

"This is the 24th year we have had a spring graduation," Wood said.

Having the degree programs available in Milton, he said, where local students don't have to move, can give them more options on programs and physical location.

Graduates for the 2019 ceremony were:

Environmental Horticulture

Gina Q. Mangold, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Horticulture

John D. Josey, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Horticulture

Lydia A. Weaver, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Horticulture

Natural Resource Conservation

Brandon J. Boutwell, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Lauren T. Doubek, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Jordan B. Dumas, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Laura E. Ebhardt, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Alexis N. Feysa, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Christine M. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Edward V. Stamborski, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Aaron A. Black, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Zachary T. Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Latisa E. Ledbetter-Kish, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

J. Mark Marcilliat, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation

Margaret G. Rivas, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation