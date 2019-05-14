MILTON — The University of Florida-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) graduated 15 students during a commencement ceremony on May 9 at the Santa Rosa County auditorium.
The institute is a federal-state-county partnership dedicated to developing knowledge in agriculture; human and natural resources; the life sciences; and enhancing and sustaining the quality of human life by making that information accessible.
They studied at the UF/IFAS’ West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC), which offers academic programs in Milton and maintains a research facility in Jay.
Two bachelor degrees are available at the Milton campus. One is in plant science, the other in natural resource conservation, said Dr. Wes Wood, director of the center.
"This is the 24th year we have had a spring graduation," Wood said.
Having the degree programs available in Milton, he said, where local students don't have to move, can give them more options on programs and physical location.
Graduates for the 2019 ceremony were:
Environmental Horticulture
Gina Q. Mangold, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Horticulture
John D. Josey, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Horticulture
Lydia A. Weaver, Bachelor of Science - Environmental Horticulture
Natural Resource Conservation
Brandon J. Boutwell, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Lauren T. Doubek, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Jordan B. Dumas, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Laura E. Ebhardt, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Alexis N. Feysa, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Christine M. Smith, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Edward V. Stamborski, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Aaron A. Black, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Zachary T. Lewis, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Latisa E. Ledbetter-Kish, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
J. Mark Marcilliat, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation
Margaret G. Rivas, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Forest Resources & Conservation