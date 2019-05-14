HSU Educational Foundation Founder and NW Florida business leader Paul Hsu was in the Executive Oval Office Monday as Chairman of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) for the signing an Executive Order on the Economic Empowerment of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders by President Donald Trump.

This order outlines the establishment of an advisory council on Asian American and Pacific islander issues.

“Asian Americans represent the fastest growing group of our Nation’s population, making their prosperity and participation in our economy a key priority for the Trump Administration,” Hsu said in a press release. “It is an honor support the President’s 'pro-growth' agenda by encouraging and empowering Asian Americans and Pacific islanders specifically in areas of entrepreneurship, economic development and in workforce development training in science, technology, engineering and math."

The HSU Educational Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization who mission is committed to encouraging excellence in education and encouraging innovation in the classroom.