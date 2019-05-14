Austin Dean's double into the left-field corner scored JT Riddle from first base with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the New Orleans Baby Cakes a 3-2 victory over the San Antonio Missions.

With the score deadlocked since the fourth inning and the 'Cakes held to one hit since the opening frame, JT Riddle led off the ninth with a single to right. Dean then ripped a grounder down the line and left fielder Troy Stokes was unable to corral the ball in the corner, allowing Riddle to race around the bases and hand New Orleans its third walk-off win of the season.

Riddle homered in the first inning to provide the Baby Cakes with a 1-0 lead, and after Dean followed with a double, Lewis Brinson singled him home to make it 2-0.

Zac Gallen, who entered the game leading the Pacific Coast League in nearly every pitching category, turned in another brilliant performance by limiting the Missions to two hits in seven innings. The hits came back-to-back in the fourth, after an error by Yadiel Rivera, with Keston Hiura delivering an RBI single and scoring on a double off the left field wall by Tyrone Taylor.

Gallen settled in to retire the final 11 batters he faced and finished with nine strikeouts. The right-hander, who owns a 1.16 ERA, has handcuffed opponents to three hits or fewer in six of his eight starts.

Both bullpens shined, as Mike Kickham and winning pitcher Jarlin Garcia (2-0) worked hitless frames for the Baby Cakes. Michael Tonkin, Angel Perdomo and Tristan Archer (0-1) combined to strike out five in four shutout innings until the 'Cakes broke through in the ninth.

Chase Anderson, on a rehab assignment from the Milwaukee Brewers, gave up three hits in four innings and struck out six without a walk for the Missions.

The teams meet for the eighth and final time in as many days in today's series finale scheduled for 11 a.m.