MILTON — The Milton City Council has voted unanimously to remove all reference of former Mayor Guy Thompson from the community center on Byrom Street.

Mayor Heather Lindsay said at Tuesday night's City Council meeting that in light of the news of Thompson pleading guilty of tax evasion and wire fraud in connection with the former United Way of Santa Rosa scandal, the council may want to consider removing Thompson's name from the community center.

"The center was designed to help the needy of our county," Lindsay said.

Councilman Jeff Snow made a motion to have Thompson's name removed and have the name changed back to the original Milton Community Center.

Councilwoman Shannon Rice said she agreed with removing Thompson's name, but suggested waiting to rename the center to allow the council time to consider an alternative name.

"I agree with removing the name," Rice said. "I think we can let it sit there without a name while we take our time looking at alternatives. I don't think we need to rush this. This isn't an emergency."

Snow said he believed the name should be the Milton Community Center because the center belongs to the city and its citizens.

"I really don't think anybody's name should be on it." he said. "The Milton Community Center was the original name for it, and I think it is the best name for it."

Council members said they might be open to discussing the option of corporate sponsors for the center and the possibility of naming the center after another person in the future.