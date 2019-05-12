Elliott Point Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Tracey Steele received a $500 Pay it Forward grant from WEAR Channel 3.

The funds purchased LEGO kits for science, technology, engineering and math lessons, which promote social skill training and positive rewards in her classroom.

---

The Rocky Bayou Christian School first- through eighth-grade students competed in the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools regional creative writing competition.

Second-grader Cosmas Mosley, third-grader Everley McCurnin and sixth-grader Jonas Mosley qualify for the next level of competition.

---

Several Fort Walton Beach High School artists received recognition for their entries in the Okaloosa School District’s kindergarten through 12th-grade art show, which was held in April. With a long list, names will be divided among a few School Scoops columns.

Ora Wolfgram earned the two-dimensional division’s Best of Show for “About Time.” Kayla Griffin took Best of Show in three-dimensional with “Father.”

First places in two-dimension art went to Angela Torres, Ora Wolfgram, Veronica Mead, Emily Day, Sam Miller, Savannah Bailey, Veronica Mead, Alyssa Payne, Julia Holliman, Julie Gamble, Miriam Callier and Veronica Mead.

Second places were awarded to Natalie Meigs, Axia Rosada, Marisa Del Conte, Sydney Green, Emily Wood, Sam Miller, Jackie Powers, Chari Romero, Savannah Bailey, Miriam Callier, Jayden Gillard and Julie Gamble.

Earning third places were Savannah Bailey, Arianna Corchado, Natalie Meigs, Sydney Green, Miriam Callier, Izabel Flores, Marina Tristan, Jada Bard and Julia Holliman.

---

The South Walton High School Class of 2019 has been offered scholarships reaching $4,763,708.44. Yes, that is more than $4.7 million.

In community service news, the school’s football team, coaches and families recently spent a Saturday in Panama City to help families rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Michael.

---

Edwins Elementary School thanks the Sinfonia Gulf Coast for visiting with the school’s third-graders last month. The students listened to the string quartet as they connected elements of a story to elements of a song.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.