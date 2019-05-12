MILTON — Following former Mayor Guy Thompson's guilty plea to wire fraud and tax evasion in connection with the former United Way of Santa Rosa, many people in Santa Rosa County were left in shock and disbelief.

The news has left some of them wondering about the fate of the former mayor's legacy, which includes the city's community center that was named after him in 2015.

Mayor Heather Lindsay said the city experienced a blow to discover that Thompson took donations from United Way to enrich his own life.

"This is a sad day for Milton," Lindsay said. "Those of us who were raised in Milton know that we are built on principles of work, honesty, being good neighbors, helping the less fortunate and abiding by the law. Mr. Thompson's actions do not define us or this city."

Lindsay said she knows the city will survive the blow. The agenda for Tuesday's meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, has been updated to include a discussion on renaming the Guy Thompson Community Center.

Thompson was the city's longest-serving mayor, holding the office for 20 years from 1994 until his election defeat in 2014. The city renamed the community center the Guy Thompson Community Center in 2015 because of the role he played in developing it and in honor of his service to the city.

Thompson pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Pensacola to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion. He was advised to plead guilty by his attorney, who said the prosecution had the evidence to convict him.

Federal Magistrate Elizabeth Timothy said each count carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and Thompson will also be ordered to make restitution. Thompson was released to "special supervision" to await his sentencing hearing, which is set for 1 p.m. July 29. Timothy said as part of his release, Thompson will not be allowed to leave the Northern District of Florida unless given special permission, open new lines of credit or dissipate any assets. He also will be required to keep regular contact with a probation officer.

Between 2011 and 2018, Thompson embezzled over $650,000 from the local United Way chapter while acting as it's executive director.