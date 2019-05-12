Rough weather began moving through the Emerald Coast area on Mother's Day morning as a cold front approached from the west.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Okaloosa County at 9:35 a.m. and expired at 10:15 a.m., as a line of storms swept east at 60 mph.

Gusty winds and lightning were the primary threats.

The Mobile office of the National Weather Service said heavy rains and gusty winds would affect Northwest Florida, primarily in the morning and early afternoon hours.

Rain chances are 70 percent during the day and 50 percent Sunday night.

A cold front is responsible for the inclement weather but should move through the area late tonight, bringing slightly cooler temperatures.