PENSACOLA — The Florida Procurement Technical Assistance Center will have a workshop for small contractors interested in bids and proposals for U.S. government projects.

The workshop is 1-4 p.m. May 22 in building 8 at the University of West Florida, 9999 University Parkway, Pensacola.

Speaker Denise Fitzpatrick, an accountant and consultant at Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC, will explain actual costs and indirect rates. The event includes discussion of the relationship between company accounting system setup and indirect rates; as well as accounting software and time keeping systems.

Attendees will learn about using a simplified rate template to assist with projecting costs to determine indirect rates for a contract proposal.

To register, visit www.sbdc.uwf.edu “Training & Events” or call 850-586-7809.