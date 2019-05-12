Students honored

at South Alabama

Twelve students from Etowah County made the President’s Scholars List for the 2019 Fall Semester at the University of South Alabama: De’Asia Aaron, Krisha Amin, Tori Chupp, Kearse Ellison, Amanda Kantzler, Sarah Layton, Kathy Luu, Josiah Perry, Grace Raines, Grace Sekaya, Erin Simmons and Jakayla Williams.

Full-time students with a 4.0 grade-point average are eligible for the President’s Scholars List.

Students graduate

from Shorter

Four Northeast Alabama students received degrees from Shorter University in Rome, Georgia, during its spring commencement exercises May 2.

Toni Sueann Hassanin of Gadsden received a Bachelor of Science; Jessica Leigh Hopper and Devon Lynn Mason of Boaz received a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Accountancy, respectively; and McCauli Jordan Bryant of Crossville received a Bachelor of Arts.

Marshall students

receive degrees

Two Marshall County students received degrees from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Caitlin Childers of Boaz received a degree in criminal justice and Daniel Sigler of Albertville earned one in educational leadership.

Snead State

honors Springfield

Rhonda Springfield was named Snead State Community College’s 2019 Alumna of the Year at the school’s recent Alumni Homecoming.

Springfield, Class of 1980, attended Snead State on a performing arts scholarship and earned an Associate in Arts degree. She then went on to earn a B.S. and M.S. in education from Jacksonville State University, a vocational certification from Athens State and an Ed.S. and administrative certification from the University of Alabama.

She recently retired from Albertville City Schools after a career that spanned 28 years. During that time she served as a guidance counselor, a computer technology instructor, assistant principal at Albertville High School, lead counselor for Albertville City Schools and senior counselor for AHS. Most recently she was coordinator for community education and Pre-K director.

Springfield was named Albertville High School Teacher of the Year for 2000-2001, Chamber of Commerce High School Teacher of the Year for 2001-2002 and Albertville City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year in 2001 and 2003. She was a top-five statewide finalist for the Jacksonville State University Teacher Hall of Fame and a Business and Professional Young Career Woman nominee in 1989. She was recognized in 1996 as a Beeson Fellow by Samford University and was selected for Who’s Who Among American High School Teachers in 1999, 2000 and 2004. She also received the Terry Peterson Award from ACEA.

Brown earns

degree from Berry

Mason Brown of Gadsden recently received a Bachelor of Science degree in management from Berry College in Rome, Georgia.

Nationally recognized for academic excellence and as an outstanding educational value, Berry is an independent, coeducational, comprehensive liberal arts college of about 2,100 students. For more than a century, the college has offered an exceptional education that balances intellectual exploration, practical learning and character development. Its 27,000-acre campus is the world’s largest. Visit www.berry.edu.