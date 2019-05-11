MILTON — At the April 11 commission regular meeting, the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners proposed amendments to the initial multi-year implementation plan that was accepted by the U.S. Treasury in May 2017.

Amendments to the plan are based on factors including necessary material modifications per federal requirements, price increases and project viability. Following the approval of these amendments at the May 9 commission regular meeting, there will be a 45-day public review and comment period before the amended plan is sent to the U.S. Treasury Department for review and acceptance.



Residents can view the proposed MYIP amendment plan at www.santarosa.fl.gov/RESTORE. Hard copies are also available for review from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the grants and special programs office located in Suite G at 6495 Caroline St. in Milton or at each of the five public county libraries.

All comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. July 1. Residents may submit written comments by email to grants@santarosa.fl.gov or by mail to Santa Rosa County BOCC, Attn: RESTORE Program Manager, 6495 Caroline St. Suite G, Milton, FL 32570.

The RESTORE Act requires Santa Rosa County to create a MYIP. The county may periodically amend its plan as needed following opportunity for public input. Projects included in the plan must address one or more of the eligible activities defined in the RESTORE Act:

restoration and protection of natural resources. mitigation of damage to natural resources. implementation of a federally approved marine or coastal management plan. workforce development and job creation. improving state parks affected by the spill. infrastructure projects benefiting the economy or ecological resources. flood protection and infrastructure. promotion of tourism and Gulf seafood consumption.

Projects within the MYIP are funded with RESTORE Act’s Treasury-Administered Direct Component. Over a 15-year period, the county's estimated gross allocation will be approximately $29 million.