NAVARRE — Santa Rosa County Democratic Women’s Club's monthly meeting will feature gust speaker Nancy Bullock-Provost. She retired from the U.S. Navy in 2015 after 21 years. She founded the HER (Honor, Empowerment, Rebuild) Foundation, which helps women veterans by providing affordable housing and other services to help them establish successful futures.

The meeting is 1:15 p.m. May 20 at Henderson Hall, St. Augustine Episcopal Church, 7810 Navarre Parkway, Navarre.

Donations of money or needed articles (toiletries, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, et cetera) will be collected at the meeting. They will be used by HER in providing services.

Contact Margie Purkerson, 850-206-5884 or margiep@bellsouth.net, for more information.