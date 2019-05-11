MILTON — In 2018, the Santa Rosa County Pre-trial Release Program generated an estimated net savings of $1,866,408 for Santa Rosa County, according to SRC Clerk of Court and Comptroller Donald Spencer.

This is an approximately $7.8 million savings over the past five years.

Spencer directs the program, with day-to-day supervision provided by the Santa Rosa County Probation Department director. Its costs are offset by the collection of a one-time $50 administrative fee and drug/alcohol testing fees paid by individuals in the program.

"This savings generated from the Pre-trial Release Program is returned directly into Santa Rosa County’s General Fund," Spencer said. "The program is very beneficial to the individuals that are enrolled because it allows them to remain on their jobs to care for their families and provides a large financial savings for our county."

The PTR savings is based on 2018 data, when 238 people were in the program, with an aggregate total of 34,000 days of not being incarcerated.