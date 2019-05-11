MILTON — Ensign Jordan Davis, a Navy officer in Pace, will soon be winged as a Naval aviator along with his fellow classmates.

The ceremony is 1 p.m. May 10 onboard Naval Air Station Whiting Field.

Also attending the ceremony to support the aviators receiving their wings of gold will be Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller III, commander, Naval Air Forces; Rear Adm. Gregory Harris, Chief of Naval Air Training; and Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, Deputy Director, Global Operations, J39, Joint Staff, Pentagon.

Czerewko’s daughter, Ens. Olivia C. Czerewko, is also set to receive her wings of gold Friday.