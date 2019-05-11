“Goofy Golf FWB is a national treasure.” ― U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz on twitter

Better practice your putting because Florida is launching a Historic Mini Golf Trail in conjunction with National Miniature Golf Day, which is May 11, 2019.

As part of the state’s acknowledgement of mini golf, it has chosen six mini golf courses that are over 50 years old. They are:

Putt Putt Amelia Island in Fernandina BeachGoofy Golf in Fort Walton BeachGoofy Golf in Panama City BeachGoofy Golf in PensacolaPolynesian Putter in St. Pete BeachRipley’s Bayfront Mini Golf in St. Augustine.

Mini golf developed in several different locations in the early 20th century. The earliest known course is Thistle Dhu, which was built in 1916 on the estate of James Barber in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

In the early 1920s the game gained in popular and by 1930, annual attendance at such attractions in the United States was estimated to be in the millions.

Mini golf allows only the use of a putter with holes designed on a much smaller scale. They generally have 18 holes and feature hazards built around or through playful structures or mechanical equipment such as windmills, waterfalls or animals.

More than 1,000 mini golf courses are spread across the United States today.

