EGLIN — A prescribed burn will take place in the western part of the Eglin reservation today, base officials say.

The burn is happening in area H-3. It will encompass 200 acres about a quarter-mile north of U.S. Highway 98, south of Range Road 668, and west of Range Road 259.

Transport winds are out of the south with a mixing height of 2,300 feet.

Smoke will be visible from U.S. 98 but should have minimal impact in sensitive areas.