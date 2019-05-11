JAY — Santa Rosa County is seeking public input regarding future improvements to Fidelis Park. Planned recreation improvements and long term community and recreation program needs will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.

The meeting is 6 p.m. May 21 in the Fidelis Park cafeteria, 13774 U.S. Highway 87 N, Jay.

The park, located on approximately 8.5 acres, currently has a tennis court; baseball, softball and pre-tee ball field; basketball court; picnic pavilions; a playground; and a walking path.

The county won A Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to undertake recreation improvements to the park. They include expansion of the existing baseball field, renovations to the basketball and tennis courts, additional picnic facilities, a standalone, two-user family-style restroom, and an all-abilities playground and accessibility improvements.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback regarding potential improvements, which may include development of a functional community center, historic school building updates and additional recreation program enhancements. Public input is vital to meet community needs.

Those who cannot attend may submit comments in writing via the online survey.



"I look forward to seeing you at the public input meeting so I can listen to your ideas on how we can work together to enhance Fidelis Park for all our residents," Don Salter, District 3 commissioner, said.

County staff and Mott MacDonald representatives will attend to present information and gather feedback used to develop further plans.

Contact Sheila Fitzgerald, grants director, at 850-981-2016, for more information.