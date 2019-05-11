MILTON — The Blackwater Pyrates, in conjunction with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, will hold its annual water vessel examination, whether the boat is motor-, wind-, or man-powered.

Hours for the free inspections are 9 a.m. to noon May 18 at both Russell Harbor Landing, 2570 Russell Harber Road, Milton, and Carpenter’s Park, Munson Highway, Milton.

Vessels passing the inspection will receive an annual sticker acknowledging the safety check pass. Those not passing the inspection will be given a checklist of deficiencies.

Within reason and available resources, the Pyrates will correct deficiencies free of charge. The inspection is not a law enforcement inspection.