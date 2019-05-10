NICEVILLE — The American Business Women's Association is hosting a "Women Empowering Women" expo for women of various professional backgrounds and career levels.

The event is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18 in Building 400 at Northwest Florida State College, 100 College Blvd., Niceville. It includes breakfast and lunch.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Gloria Burgess of Jazz International Inc. Speakers also include ABWA National president Felicia Johnson and Studer Community Institute Chief Leadership Development Officer Rachel Gillette. The networking facilitator for the event is the 2018 ABWA-ECC Woman of the Years, Barbara Britt.

Attendees will have access to an extensive local job board, several opportunities to shop the expo, opportunity to bid on several high-end auction items and or win opportunities to win several chance drawing items furnished by expo vendors and local businesses.

The cost is $50 per person. Purchase tickets at www.abawa-ecc.org, and click the Women Empowering Women tab at the top of the page.

Vendor spaces and sponsor opportunities are also available.

Call 207-215-4571 or email awbawecc@gmail.com for more information.