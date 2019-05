MILTON — The University of Florida's Milton campus will graduate 16 students who earned their bachelor of science degrees in plant science and forest resource conservation.

The ceremony is 6-8 p.m. May 19 in the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, Milton. It begins promptly at 6:30.

Visit wfrec.ifas.ufl.edu for details about West Florida Research and Education Center programs.