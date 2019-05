MILTON — Area residents age 50 and up may try out for an upcoming presentation at the Panhandle Community Theatre.

Audition times are 4 p.m. May 30 and 31 at Main Street Milton, 5256 Alabama St., Milton. People with singing, dancing, musical or other talent who are chosen for the show will perform June 8 and 9 at the theatre.

Those who want to try out but can't attend the auditions, or who want more information may email pctboxoffice@gmail.com.