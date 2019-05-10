PACE — Whataburger General Manager Marsha Saxon of Pace was recently named Whataburger’s 2017 Thomas E. Dobson award winner during the company’s 2019 Whataburger Family Convention in Houston.

Saxon was recognized for her unparalleled customer service, operational excellence, leadership and dedication to the community, taking home a $25,000 cash prize.

Nominations for the award are submitted from across Whataburger’s 10-state footprint and narrowed to 13 finalists.

From there, Chairman of the Board Tom Dobson, whose father Harmon Dobson founded Whataburger in 1950, personally selects and awards the winners at the event in front of 2,800 employees, also known as Family Members.