MILTON — The Milton Garden Club and Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful joined with Girl Scout Troop 839 to participate in the April 27 Keep America Beautiful cleanup.

The Scouts began by building and planting a butterfly garden at Carpenter's park with help from Milton Garden Club President Jenny Weber and members Bill Walter and Sandra Perdue.

As the Junior Garden Club of the MGC, they have studied, selected, propagated and finally planted flowers and host plants especially to attract pollinators. They give thanks to the Green Up nursery for the plants.

Next the group moved on to help clean and pick up trash at the Blackwater Trail playground on Alabama Street. Garden Club members Chris McLean, VP Pat Cummins, and Frances Andrews cleaned Alabama Street from Berryhill to meet the girls.

Milton Garden Club has adopted Alabama Street as part of the Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Spot program. Kevin Smith, Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful executive director, facilitated this program and provided cleanup equipment for the club. He also helped at the park.