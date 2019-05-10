NICEVILLE — The Society for Human Resource Management of the Emerald Coast seminar, "Pre-Employment/Hiring Mistakes," will feature guest speaker Sarah Kuehnel.

Registration is at 10:45 a.m. May 15, and the seminar ends at 1:30 p.m. at Northwest Florida State College, 100 College Blvd., Niceville. It includes a luncheon.

The seminar provides ways to minimize the risks of pre-employment testing. It will also cover the top 10 hiring mistakes employers make, from job descriptions to background checks.

Kuehnel, of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., is a 2017-18 Super Lawyers’ Rising Star. She represents companies in all areas of employment law, at the federal and state level.

"She successfully defends employers in trial and appellate courts, while also providing advice, counseling, and training to mitigate the risks of litigation," according to an SHRM media release.

The cost is $25 for SHRM members and $40 for nonmembers. The deadline to register is May 13 at www.SHRM-EmeraldCoast.org.