MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club recently heard from Johnny Reble, fire chief of the City of Milton. He gave a presentation on the how Milton and Santa Rosa County were established.

Reble reviewed the early history of West Florida, which included periods involving the Spanish, French and British. This area was established by wars and conflicts and is a part of America's first frontier.

Milton was founded by many pioneering and innovative individuals and their families. Reble said territorial West Florida began as a single county, Escambia, and that the first capitol was in Pensacola. The capitol eventually moved to Tallahassee in 1824.

Attendees learned that the Town of Milton was incorporated Feb. 23,1844, and six wardens, the intendant (similar to a superintendent or administrative official) and constable were appointed.

