MILTON — The Blackwater Pyrates and The Knights of Columbus of Milton are sponsoring the annual Blessing of the Fleet.

The ceremony beginst at 1 p.m. May 18 at the Memorial Park Boardwalk in downtown Milton.

All watercraft — whether motor, man or wind powered — should circle in front of the Milton Memorial Park boardwalk until the Blackwater Pyrate lead boat begins the slow, single file pass-by for individual blessings.

Bagpipers and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in regalia will accompany Msgr. Michael Reed on the boardwalk for the blessing.