“Living Well with Diabetes” is a free community program provided by Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) designed to help community members manage type 2 diabetes. The next class will be held 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 14 at Sacred Heart Hospital in conference room A/B. Led by SHHG Diabetes Educator, John Griggs, RN-BC, certified diabetes educator, participants will learn the skills they need to manage their condition through healthy living and making lasting changes.

Learning to manage diabetes can reduce the risk of long-term complications. Diabetes is a complex and serious disease and managing it every day can be challenging. To help you, diabetes educators have developed key areas of focus. A diabetes educator can help you set priorities and coach you on each of these areas including healthy eating, being active, monitoring, taking medication, problem solving, reducing risks and healthy coping.

The Living Well with Diabetes program meets the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help participants sustain healthy lifestyle changes. Individuals can join the monthly sessions at any time.

To register for this free program or to learn more please call John Griggs at 229-5620 or email your questions to John.Griggs@ascension.org