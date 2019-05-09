MILTON — State Attorney Bill Eddins has announced that a Santa Rosa County jury Wednesday found 43-year-old Michael Paul Newman, of Black Rock, Arkansas, guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12.

Newman traveled with the 8-year-old victim from Black Rock to Santa Rosa County in October 2015. Newman molested the child while they were staying in a motel in Milton, according to a press release from the State Attorney's Office.

Circuit Judge Darlene Dickey presided the trial. Immediately following the verdict, Dickey revoked Newman’s bond and remanded him to custody.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1. Newman faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years to life in prison, the press release said.