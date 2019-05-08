A recent audit of the Tuscaloosa City Schools’ academic performance found that while the system exceeded expectations in planning for the future, adminstrators need to improve the way creativity is promoted.

AdvancED, a nonprofit accreditation group, performed an audit of the school system earlier this year. The audit's goal was to gauge what people both inside and outside the school system thought about how Tuscaloosa City Schools is performing and how effective the system's practices were. The report was completed in March and was released by the school system on April 25.

The report, which an AdvancED representative said is typically requested, covered subjects as varied as leadership, learning and resources. While the report cited the school system as "exceeding expectations" in categories like committing to a purpose statement and "meeting expectations in providing programs to prepare students for the future, the only area cited as "needing improvement" was ensuring that the learning culture "promotes creativity, innovation and collaboration problem-solving."

Although the report didn’t specify why the learning culture needed improvement, TCS Superintendent Mike Daria said he and his staff were mindful that there were things that needed to change in the school system. He also pointed out that virtually every report like this one includes at least one "needs improvement" status.

"We’re a district that is not here yet," Daria said. "If we continue to follow the plan, we’re on the right trajectory."

The end of the report provided the most insight into what AdvancED Engagement Review Team found during their report, going into detail about conducting interviews with 675 people about the system, which included parents, teachers and people in the community. The first note was the TCS needed to create a culture of unity to better student achievement.

"While the system demonstrates a positive culture of support, three diverse zones of schools and communities, as well as new configurations at various schools, have created a need for the system to address the underlying division related to diversity," the report stated. "These findings were a result of parent interviews that brought a concern for the renewal of a previously effective practice."

Daria said the school system is certainly open to hearing concerns from the community about what it can do better.

"We keep our doors open to criticism," he said. "We’re trying to be responsive."

Board vice chairman Marvin Lucas said one way to improve communication with parents and the community is to hold more community meetings and to get out in different neighborhoods.

"We need to be able to talk to the community and see what we are doing well out here and what we can improve on," Lucas said.

In addition, the review concluded that while the school system overall had been engaged in initiatives to improve student outcomes, the implementation of the initiatives seemed to vary by school.

"A focus on the promotion of creativity, innovation and collaborative problem-solving is one area that did not seem to be systemic at this time," the report stated. "The magnet schools and fine arts schools provided evidence of these areas being a part of student learning activities while being at the initiate level at other schools."

Daria said there is ongoing communication between the schools about expectations.

One item of note in the report regarding the initatives included perspective from students. Of the students polled, 45 percent of students between sixth and 12th grade reported being bored in school while only 41 percent of secondary students felt they were being challenged.

"Administrators said in their interviews that there is a need to add rigor, creativity, innovation and collaborative problem-solving activities to increase achievement and to close existing gaps in sub-groups," the report stated. "Board interviews revealed that the overall performance of the system is a ‘C’ and that TCS can do better. They also recognize that new initiatives are starting to work."

In the review, AdvancED praised the school system for different goals, such as being able to provide more post-education opportunities through career technical education and providing strategy for resources in schools.

Throughout the different report findings, AdvancED representatives found that the school system was positioned to develop a "world-class model of excellence" through its curriculum and initiatives.

"It is only a matter of time for achievement to improve," the report stated. "TCS is on the accelerated path to realizing that dream!"

The Tuscaloosa County School System will not receive its AdvancED report until next year.

