ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on being gracious and forgiving when you find yourself in a competitive situation. Ignore any petty jealousy that may arise and give no reason for others to doubt your loyalties.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Drive and ambition can keep you going, but you will go further if you are organized. Follow the example of those who have unwavering determination and stay strong in doing the right thing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you connect with the right person you could make an unbeatable team. By making efforts to please yourself you might find a partner who is eager to share your pleasures.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look to impress people who can put some extra cash in your bank account. People at the workplace may expect more productivity; utilize all your talents and skills to meet their demands.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Persistence will pay off, continue to work on a project or follow through on plans even if it seems you aren't making any progress. Get all your important tasks on a to-do list.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't let someone's bragging to make you feel dissatisfied with your own things. Avoid an urge to buy something just to one-up someone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may find the perfect opening to repair a communication problem or a misunderstanding. Don't let pangs of jealousy or a passing fixation force your hand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your most important plans move forward effortlessly when you aren't afraid to spend a little to get the very best. Buy something classic and tasteful to reward yourself for a job well done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When you work closely with and learn from people who have proven success you can ride in their slipstream. This is a good day to impose realistic restrictions on household spending.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Although numerous demands on your time threaten to put your plans into a tailspin, stay focused on the goal. Wisdom lies in knowing how to make a point without making an enemy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to your present responsibilities before taking on new ones. Put your effort into building, block by block, a firm foundation that can be relied upon.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are attracting more than your fair share of admirers, and your popularity at work rises this week. If there is a worrisome financial matter preoccupying you, you could find magic words to banish the problem.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Don't get carried away or begin anything of great importance as you could believe in wishful thinking rather than relying upon facts. September is the best time to make key decisions or launch new projects because you will have helpful advice and support. Address health matters in October when improvements you make will be more permanent.