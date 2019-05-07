MILTON — Let's hear it for the Milton High School Mighty Black & Gold Band! MHS celebrated 11 of their senior students on May 2 during a college band signing night.

The students signed with nine different college band programs in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

The event was an exciting one for the school, said MHS Band Director Gray Weaver.

"Being able to recognize our band seniors who are signing to perform with their respective college bands definitely makes us proud," he said. "We’re looking forward to seeing our graduates perform at college football games and concerts in the upcoming school year!"

Weaver said the signing night opens lines of communication between the school and colleges, which leads to recruitment opportunities. He said college band directors coming to the school to sign students can connect with underclassmen and their families and answer questions.

Representing the colleges were Pensacola State College music professor Richard Jernigan, University of South Alabama Associate Director of Bands Jason Rinehart, University of West Florida Drum Major Delaney Borelli, and William Carey University music professor Jeremy Morgan.

Seniors signing at the event were:

Bailey Jones: signed to Georgia State, majoring in bio-medical science.Megan McGuyre: signed to Pensacola State College, majoring in general studies.Francis Young: signed to Pensacola State College, majoring in general studies.Trysta Schafers: signed to Troy University, majoring in graphic design.Abigaille Flores: signed to University of Central Florida, majoring in creative writing.Emily Sims: signed to University of South Alabama, majoring in psychology.Levi Weeks: signed to University of Southern Mississippi, majoring in computer engineering.Hazel Heffernan: signed to University of West Florida.Orey Hendrix: signed to University of West Florida, majoring in environmental management.Melody Thai: signed to University of West Florida, majoring in biology.Tristan Byrd: signed to to William Carey University, majoring in music.