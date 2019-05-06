PENSACOLA — The Florida-Alabama Transportation Planning Organization will have two public workshops to solicit input on amendments to the Florida-Alabama 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan.

The first workshop is 5 p.m. May 8 in the Beulah Senior Citizen Center, 7425 Woodside Road, Pensacola. The second workshop is 5 p.m. May 9 in the Bagdad Community Center, 6872 Pooley St., Milton.

The workshops are an opportunity for the public to give input for two Interstate 10 projects: I-10 from Avalon Boulevard to the Okaloosa County line, and I-10 at Beulah Road Interchange.

View the full LRTP at www.ecrc.org.

Contact Gary Kramer, 850-332-7976, extension 219, for more information.