MILTON — What is going on with the new Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce building on Avalon Boulevard? Chamber President Donna Tucker has the answers.

Tucker said, following weather delays, which slowed workers from making progress on the new Santa Rosa Chamber building's exterior, focus was placed on the interior, adding the building's window and working to complete the spray-in insulation. But now, because of a setback to the project, Tucker said the focus is returning to the exterior.

"We've got to revisit some of the surveying to bore under (U.S) Highway 90 to tap into the sewer lines," Tucker said. "But construction (as a whole) is going great."

She said construction workers will focus on completing the outer facade of the building until the surveying issue is resolved and then will jump back into the interior work. She said flooring for the interior has already been confirmed and doors for the building have been made.

"They are beautiful," she said. "They are exact replicas of the ones from the plantation house in the photo."

Due to the delay in construction, the original move-in date of June will have to be moved back. Tucker said she did not have a new move-in date yet.

Despite the minor obstacles, Tucker said the project has been an exciting one. She said she loves talking to people in the community, because she loves seeing how excited they get about the project.

"I don't know who gets more excited, them or me," she said.

Tucker said the chamber is still holding fundraisers to move into the building debt-free and business and individuals can donate in several ways including:

cash donations on a one-time basis or in payment installments,labor services to the Chamber,in-kind donations to the Chamber.

Contact the Chamber at 850-623-2339 for more information.

The current chamber building was built in 1981 by the Milton High School Vocational Tech Program. The current contractor for the new building, John Kiley, is a graduate of MHS and helped work on construction of the existing building.