MILTON — Join Santa Rosa County Animal Services for its Star Wars-themed adopt-a-thon.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the Santa Rosa County Animal Services department, 4451 Pine Forest Road, Milton.

Adoptions cost $30 per pet, which includes spay and neuter services.

Hang out with Blue Wahoos mascot Kazoo, and surprise Star Wars characters. Attendees may enter themselves and their new pets in a costume contest or the pet/owner look-alike contest.

Children's crafts will be offered, as well as games to win prizes. A silent auction will benefit the Partners for Pets program which provides medical treatments for shelter animals. Meet first-responders, explore a firetruck from Skyline Fire Rescue District and play with Sparky the Firedog of the Harold Volunteer Fire District.

Pet-themed novelty items, food and snow cones will be available for purchase.

Contact Tara DeAguilera, 850-530-5128, for details on event participation, serving as a vendor or donating a silent auction item.