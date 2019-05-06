MILTON — Santa Rosa County's 4-H will have a Bunny Day Camp and an overnight trip to Camp Timpoochee.

Bunny camp is for youths ages 7-18. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 adn 12 at the Santa Rosa County Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.

Attendees will learn basic care for raising rabbits and visit a local rabbitry to learn how they care for over 100 of them.

Cost is $60 per camper plus a registration fee. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Register by June 10 at www.eventbrite.com.

Camp Timpoochee trip

All youths ages 8-12 are invited on a camping trip featuring an unplugged week of activities like archery, kayaking and swimming.

The dates are June 3-7 at 4-H Camp Timpoochee in Niceville.

Youths will be staying in cabins and all meals and snacks will be provided.

Cost is $250 per camper.

Contact 4-H Agent Prudence Caskey, 850-623-3868, for details or to register for Camp Timpoochee.