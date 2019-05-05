The term “nuclear energy” brings up memories of horrific explosions, runaway nuclear reactions, huge cost overruns for new nuclear power plants and many more negative connotations.

In South Carolina, the primary owner of a power plant with two partially built nuclear reactors has tried to abandon a $9 billion project because of construction costs. The problem now is who pays for an incomplete nuclear power plant? The South Carolina Electric and Gas Company is responsible for the plant and its never-ending cost overruns. The SCEGC is asking the ratepayers in South Carolina to finance the $4.7 billion construction costs. So goes the nuclear power industry in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal wrote, “What is happening in South Carolina is reflective of how challenging the economics of nuclear power are across the country.”

Existing plants across the U.S. are also struggling, prompting calls for public assistance to avoid closure. The case can be made for keeping all nuclear generation plants open. First, it is the most reliable energy source in the U.S. and grid reliability is a national security issue. Second, nuclear energy is currently a viable zero-carbon base load generation option, namely no CO2. Third, the cost of nuclear power has been in a reduction cycle for several years when adjusted by inflation. But from a practical standpoint, nuclear power’s greatest advantage is reliability of electricity.

In the 1970s France was totally dependent on oil for electricity generation. From 1973 to 1974, OPEC quadrupled the price of oil, resulting in the French government beginning its nuclear construction program. French President Charles DeGaulle stated, “No coal, no oil, no natural gas, and no choice.” Consequently, France now gets 75 percent of its energy from nuclear power, while the U.S. gets 20 percent (and dropping). France is mostly self-sufficient in conversion, enrichment, fabrication, reprocessing spent fuel and waste management, and has successfully operated its nuclear program without any accidents.

There are well-intentioned people in the U.S. environmental movement who disparage nuclear energy. I am not afraid of nuclear power. A scientist or technological genius I am not, but I do trust the scientists and technicians who work with nuclear power on a daily basis. There are only three sources that deliver power without any CO2 emissions: nuclear, hydro and renewable sources. Renewable sources are solar and wind, both intermittent suppliers of electricity. You cannot operate major or minor manufacturing operations with power that depends on sunny days or winds that only provide intermittent power. Wind and solar will always need a backup power source on days when renewables are not available.

One of the fears of environmentalists is the proper and safe storage of used fuel. The National Regulatory Commission has determined used fuel can be stored on site for 120 years, a number that is unacceptable to most environmentalists. In the 50-odd years of operation, nuclear fuel produced by the U.S. energy industry amounts to 62,500 tons, enough to cover an area the size of a football field to a depth of about 7 yards. Many of the statistics I have quoted are from a study done by Duke Energy entitled “The Future of Nuclear Power in the United States,” and presented by Chris Fallon, vice president of nuclear development for Duke Energy.

The U.S. is blessed with the greatest power distribution system in the world. It is interesting to note that although the power distribution system is vulnerable to sabotage or cyberattack, the No. 1 cause of power outages is foliage followed by squirrels. In spite of outages generated by squirrels and foliage, Americans enjoy power 99.7 percent of the time, supplied through 20,000 power generators housed in 7,500 powerhouses converting primary energy sources — coal, natural gas, nuclear fission, flowing water, sunlight and wind — into electric current, which then is transmitted across more than 160,000 miles of high-voltage power lines to some 60,000 substations to transformers that step down the voltage and send it into our homes.

Electricity is a commodity everyone takes for granted, but it is the lifeblood of our nation.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.