What is the difference between prayer and meditation?

I found these definitions in “The Reader’s Digest Family Word Finder”:

• Prayer — Devout petition to God, commune with God, address the Lord; praise, thanksgiving adoration, worship, request ...

• Meditation — Think, reflect, think quietly, think seriously, ruminate, muse, contemplate, ponder, study, deliberate, collect one’s thoughts, turn over in the mind ...

The question was posed in March to “Ask the UMC,” a ministry of United Methodist Communications; I’m of the opinion that fellow Christians of other denominations will agree with the writer who gave the following answer:

“What is the difference between prayer and meditation? For United Methodists, prayer is a “means of grace” through which we experience the presence and grace of God. In prayer, we make ourselves available to God, opening ourselves to the power of God’s love that heals and forms us into the image of Christ.

“Christians understand prayer as spiritual communication with God, similar to our human communication with one another, involving both speaking and listening. In prayer, we talk to God and God talks to us. In prayer, we have an active role in the process of spiritual communication.

“The Rev. Carmen Gaud, retired editor of the Upper Room, says, ‘Prayer is communion with the Creator of the Universe, a conversation in which we receive as much as we communicate. In real prayer, we are not only expressing what is in us, but we are being transformed by the One to whom we speak.’

“Meditation can be a specific practice that leads us into prayer or it can be a separate spiritual experience. The Latin verb meitari (to meditate) means to reflect on or contemplate.

“As Tom Albin with Upper Room Ministries notes, in meditation, we are ‘active,’ rather than ‘receptive’ and ‘passive.’ We slow down and listen in order to be present with God. When we meditate, wet try to quiet our heart and mind in order to perceive — to contemplate — to meditate on a word phrase or object. Within the Christian tradition, we meditate on God, or Jesus (the Living Word of God) or on Scripture (the Written Word of God).

“Prayer and meditation practices such as centering prayer, lectio divina and labyrinths help us become aware of God’s presence and experience deeper communion with God.”

Harry D. Butler is a former broadcaster, a motivational speaker and author of “Alabama’s First Radio Stations, 1920-1960.”