PENSACOLA — Many a young man has dreamed of the day he could get behind the wheel of a car, but 6 years old? That might be a little too young.

But that’s what happened last night at a dollar store in Pensacola, and it resulted in the arrest of a woman for child neglect.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman, Cassady N. Ellis, no age or city of residence given, parked her Dodge SUV at the Dollar Tree at 8992 Pensacola Boulevard and went inside the store, leaving a 6-year-old, 4-year-old and 3-year-old in the vehicle.

While Ellis was in the store the 6-year-old took control of the SUV and backed it out of the parking spot, then drove it forward, hitting 2010 Dodge Charger parked next to it. The SUV then came to rest against a tree in the parking lot.

All three kids were uninjured and no significant damage was done to either vehicle.

Ellis was arrested and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and leaving a child in a vehicle unattended.