ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you run into a roadblock move on to something else. Creative ideas may flourish and inspire you to try something more imaginative.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your challenge may be learning how to balance extravagant tastes with daily responsibilities. Spend a little more time balancing the checkbook to be sure you have stayed within the budget.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You'll get what you need, but won't always get what you want exactly when you want it. You can be at peace once you realize you can get what you want if you keep building your dreams one step at a time.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Burn off excess energy with a jog in the park or a walk around the block. You may find it challenging to deal with people who oppose your views.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may clearly see where you have made mistakes, but also see how you have done well. Someone may criticize your work or make things difficult, but you will bounce back soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Remain grateful for a support system that prevents you from losing your way. Someone's sympathy and understanding will keep your spirits up when needed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You would be wise to mind your manners around others. People may be exacting and demand a top-notch performance accompanied by perfect etiquette.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You possess clarity about the most profitable ways to handle your money but may also be committed to giving freely to charities or those in need of help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It is possible to bury yourself in your work without digging yourself into a hole. You might have a generous nature but right now it is best to draw a line on expenses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Relax and ignore the urge to tinker with the timing of things. You may want to control every minute of the day, but other people may have other things to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be forming new objectives and loved ones will generously support your goals. Try to share your enthusiasms with your most trustworthy friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choosing a thoughtful lifestyle could include carrying a canvas shopping bag and other ecologically sound practices. Excess enthusiasms can be channeled into relaxing practices.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: This isn't a good time to become tangled up in a new romance or new hook up because you may be beguiled by surface appearances. Wait until September to receive the all-clear for romance. A vacation or inspirational retreat might suit your needs, too. In December you are at your best when dealing with business deals, finances and career subjects. Make your most important decisions in January when your good judgment is at a peak and you can begin new projects with every indicator of success.