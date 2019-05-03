MILTON — Hobbs Middle School has a long and storied tradition in Santa Rosa County and the Milton community — half a century in fact. To celebrate, the school will hold an event for its 50th anniversary at 4 p.m. May 4 with a social hour, including presentations by current and former administrators, teachers, and distinguished guests.

Resident Hobbs historian and teacher, Wes Meiss, will emcee the celebration. The Hobbs Swamp Angels, History Club, and current Hobbs faculty and staff will sponsor a potluck dinner.

At 6 p.m., the school will open to the public. Former students, families, and faculty are invited to tour the campus. Whether part of the first class or most recent class or anywhere between, come see the 2018-2019 version of HMS.

Contact organizer Wes Meiss, 850-983-5630 or MeissW@santarosa.k12.fl.us, for more information.