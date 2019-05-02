MILTON — Here is a look at upcoming events in Santa Rosa County and surrounding areas.

UPCOMING

Dine to Donate

Texas Road House is doing a benefit for FoodRaising Friends, Inc. 3-8 p.m. May 7 at the restaurant, 6645 U.S. Highway 90, Milton. The company will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal to the organization when patrons mention FoodRaising Friends, Inc.

Golf tournament and goodie bags

The Pace Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting entries and sponsorships for the Tom Stewart Annual Golf Classic 11 a.m. May 10 at Stonebrook Golf Club, 3200 Cobblestone Drive, Pace. The shotgun start is at noon. A mulligan and tee buster package is available May 10 for $20 per person. It includes two mulligans and one red tee buster. Sponsorships start at $100.

The chamber is also accepting goodie bag stuffers for its annual golf tournament on May 10. At least 80 of each item is needed no later than May 6. The bags are given to players are a way for companies to advertise their business.

Call 850-994-9633 for more information.

Tobacco cessation classes

Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you quit tobacco. For those 18 years old, if medically appropriate, the Florida Department of Health offers free nicotine replacement patches, lozenges and gum. It also offers free community, worksite and clinic groups.

Classes are at 5527 Stewart St., Milton. Preregistration is required. Call 398-6965 to reserve a spot.

Quit Smoking Now classes are 5:30 p.m. May 30 to June 27.Tools To Quit classes are 5-7 p.m. Nov. 29 and Dec. 13.

Fish House Craft Beer Festival

The sixth annual Fish House Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up is 3-6 p.m. June 19 on the deck of The Fish House, 600 E. Barracks St., Pensacola. Some proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. Cost is $20 plus tax in advance, $30 plus tax starting June 1. Purchase at bit.ly/2Uh6lfk. Call 850-470-0003 or visit fishhousepensacola.com for more information.

Florida Friendly Landscaping Principles Class

Learn about the right timing and methods for fertilizing and weed control, proper irrigation, and other lawn practices from Mary Salinas, Santa Rosa County Extension Office. No pre-registration is required.

Milton: Classes are 10-11 a.m. second Fridays at the SRC Extension Office, 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton.Gulf Breeze: Classes are 1-2 p.m. third Fridays at the Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Drive.

Call 850-623-3868 or email maryd@santarosa.fl.gov for details.