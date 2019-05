NAVARRE — The Red Shoe Book Club is currently reading about the U.S. First Ladies. Each person reads his or her own selected book or finds interesting facts to share. The May topic is First Lady Barbara Bush.

The next meeting is 10 a.m. May 20 at the Navarre Library, 8484 James Harvell Road.

Attendees may bring a friend. Club meetings are not a library-sponsored program. Contact Kathy Krafka at kkrafka@hotmail.com for more information.