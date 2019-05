NAVARRE — The final presentation of Navarre Garden Club's "De-Contaminate Navarre" series is scheduled. The series explores some of the most important environmental hazards Navarre is currently facing, and what concerned citizens can do in the way of prevention.

Bonnie Satterthewaite, Espoma Company regional sales manager, will address the subject of red tide's effect on the environment at the last workshop, which is 1:30 p.m. May 14 at the Navarre visitor center, 8543 Navarre Parkway.