Brittany Beauchamp inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

BATON ROUGE, LA -- Brittany Beauchamp of Wewahitchka, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Beauchamp was initiated at Columbus State University.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

The Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

Alexis Bryant graduates from medical school

Alexis Bryant will graduate May 18 from Meharry Medical College with a degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery. The graduation exercise will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN.

Alexis is the granddaughter of Marjorie Elaine Peters of Port St. Joe and the niece of Audrey Y. Croom, also of Port St. Joe.