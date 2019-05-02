SANTA ROSA COUNTY — A bicyclist died early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 98.

The individual's identity has not been released pending next of kin notification, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. The driver of a Honda CRV, 63-year-old David Bruce Oiscwa of Navarre, was traveling east in the right lane of U.S. 98 near Overdown Drive while the bicyclist was traveling south and crossing the eastbound lanes at approximately 1:45 a.m.

The bicyclist violated the right of way, the press release said, which caused the front of the vehicle to then collided with the right side of the bike.

The person was pronounced dead on scene. Oiscwa was uninjured.