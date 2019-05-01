A Florida man from St. John's County decided to claim all of his money upfront when he won millions after playing a scratch-off game in Jacksonville.

For one Florida man, $30 turned into $15 million on Tuesday, News 4 Jax reported.

Christopher Frazier, 45, won the $15 million top prize from the $30 Gold Rush Special Edition scratch-off purchased a Welcome Food Store. The grocery store is local to Jacksonville.

Forget getting his money in increments. Frazier chose to receive his new cash all at once totaling $10.44 million.

If you’re feeling lucky, get your own Gold Rush scratch off. The game offers 24 prizes of $1 million, said News 4 Jax.

