Shalimar attorney Jason Eddie Negron was one of 19 lawyers disciplined in the last month by the Florida Bar.

Negron, of 33 Lake Lorraine Circle, was suspended for 91 days, effective 30 days from a March 21 court order, a news release said.

He failed to respond to three of four insufficient funds notices and to provide additional information regarding client credit card fees to The Florida Bar, it said.

The failures resulted in a subpoena for trust account records. Negron also failed to cooperate with the auditor’s requests for trust account information and failed to maintain the minimum required trust accounting records, it said.