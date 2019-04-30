NAVARRE — Rotary Club of Navarre will award eight $1,000 college scholarships to eligible 2019 Navarre High School seniors.

Four will be awarded to the outstanding cadets of the JROTC program, one will go to a member of the NHS Interact Club, one to a student pursuing a technical education in a trade like auto repair, HVAC, plumbing, building, et cetera, and may include an apprenticeship; and two to the general student population.

Primary selection criteria are:

•Demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the community.

•Demonstrated loyalty, moral character and patriotism.

•Scholastic aptitude (grade point average).

•Academic class standing.

•Financial need.

Applications may be obtained from the high school guidance counselors at Navarre High School or visit the listed linksl to download.

•2019 General Scholarship Application: https://bit.ly/2DCGggw.

•2019 Technical, Vocational or Trade School Scholarship Application: https://bit.ly/2VBLZ0e.

The eadline for completing the application and returning them to the high school guidance counselor’s office is noon May 2.

Selections will be made prior to high school graduation by the club's Scholarship Committee and awarded during the recipient’s annual high school awards ceremony 6 p.m. May 16.

Contact Lynn Schornak, Rotary scholarship program coordinator, at lynn.schornak@gmail.com for more information.