SANTA ROSA COUNTY — A 22-year-old man died Sunday night after being struck by a truck while walking along State Road 10 near U.S. Highway 90.

Alex Elks of Milton was walking east on State Road 10 in the eastbound right travel lane at approximately 10:50 p.m., according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

Tristan Hughes, 20 of Jay, was driving a Ford F150 east in the same lane as the pedestrian, the press release said. Hughes failed to see Elks walking on a portion of the road and hit him.

Elks was propelled in a southeasterly direction onto the property of a car detailing business on U.S. Highway 90. He was taken to Santa Rosa Medical Center. Florida Highway Patrol said it was unclear as to whether Elks died before or at the hospital.

Hughes suffered no injuries, the press release said. Alcohol was not a related factor to the crash.

No charges were listed.