Rock United Music Fest, presented by Gulf Power, is a family-friendly, day-long event to bring together donors, advocates and volunteers who have supported United Way of Okaloosa & Walton Counties. The entire community is invited to learn about the mission of United Way while enjoying a family day at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 18.

The festival will feature local favorite bands, food vendors, local artists, a VIP area, and a fun kids’ zone. The crescendo of the day will be the United Way Board of Directors announcement of the 2018-2019 Community Impact Grant recipients and provide “Big Check” presentations onstage. Last year, United Way awarded over $661,000 in grants and designated funds to social services in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. Tickets are available online at www.united-way.org. All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Okaloosa & Walton Counties.

Bring your lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the music of Rowdies Rock, Jacob Mohr Band, Mojo Breeze Band, Thos3Guys, Casey Kearney and the Moos Bros. Festival goers are encouraged to vote for “Fan Favorite” which will be awarded at the end of the evening (text fanfavorite to 71777). The wining band will receive a donated prize package that includes recording time at Enlightened Studios, opportunity to play at the Mullet Festival and more.

The Big Red Truck, Spork Food Truck, beer and wine provided by Beach Liquors, soft drinks and water provided by Buffalo Rock will be on hand to keep you refreshed throughout the day. A kids’ play area will keep the little ones busy with games, face-painting and an obstacle course from Bounce Party Play Zone. Stroll through the Arts & Crafts booths and marvel at the craftsmanship of some of the best artisans throughout the Southeast.